Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army conduct practical classes (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army continues practical classes on combat training in the Rocket and Artillery formations, units and subunits in training ranges and areas in accordance with the plan, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Self-propelled and trailed artillery units, Uragan, Smerch, Grad rocket systems, mortar batteries and radiolocation intelligence complexes are involved in the classes.

In the training of Rocket and Artillery formations, units and subunits the main focus is on increasing the practical skills of personnel on tracking imaginary enemy activity, detecting targets, and accomplishing firing tasks using unmanned aerial vehicles and troop intelligence tools.

Precise determination of the coordinates of the targets by applying unmanned aerial vehicles and laser rangefinders in the conducted positive has a positive effect on the training of the personnel in the effective solution of firing tasks.

The level of combat readiness of Rocket and Artillery formations, units and subunits is evaluated by inspecting the composition of batteries and divisions in complex exercises.

News.Az