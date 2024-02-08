Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army conducts first classes of 2024 training year (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Learning the duties, clarification of the tasks of the units, units' withdrawal to the assembly areas on alert, covert management and execution of suddenly emerging tasks is worked out while bringing the troops to various levels of combat readiness in the lessons and classes held in accordance with the "Combat training plan of the 2024 training year of the Combined Arms Army", the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The lessons and classes held in order to increase the knowledge and skills of the personnel, to maintain the high-level combat readiness of the units, and to ensure stable, uninterrupted and operative management will be continued regularly during the training year.

