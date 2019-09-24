Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army stages live-fire drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the “Plan for the combat coordination of the Nakhchivan military garrison troops for the 2019”, the Combined Arms Army conducted live-fire ta

In the course of the exercises conducted in conditions close to combat, the main attention was paid to improving the knowledge of officers and maintaining constant combat readiness of batteries.

Various targets were destroyed during planned and unscheduled fire missions. All tasks are completed.

News.Az

