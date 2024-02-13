Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court confirms and officially announces results of presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chaired by Farhad Abdullayev, a session of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan convened on February 13.

During the session, the Constitutional Court reviewed constitutional matters based on materials received from the Central Election Commission regarding the outcomes of the snap presidential election held on February 7, 2024, following special constitutional procedures, News.Az reports.

The Constitutional Court heard reports from judges, speeches from legal representatives of interested parties, and opinions from experts. After thorough review, the Court adopted a decision to confirm and formally announce the results of the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan held on February 7, 2024.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev read out the decision, affirming that the results reflected in the protocol of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the snap presidential elections held on February 7, 2024, are hereby confirmed. Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev has been declared as the President-elect of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The decision of the Constitutional Court takes effect upon announcement and is definitive, not subject to revocation, amendment, or officially interpretation by any organ or official person.

Following the announcement, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played, and Farhad Abdullayev closed the session of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court.

It is noteworthy that, according to the final protocol of the Central Election Commission, Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev won the presidential elections with 92.12% of the votes.

