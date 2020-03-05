Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court approves parliamentary election results (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court kicked off Thursday.

In accordance with Article 86 of the Constitution, the court is considering the verification and approval of the parliamentary elections held in the country on February 9, 2020, AzVision.az reports.

Opening the meeting, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev presented the panel of judges and the clerk. Information is being heard from the judge-rapporteur on appointing the time, the conduct and results of the election.

On February 25, Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) decided to send the final protocol of the election results, together with the attached documents, for approval to the Constitutional Court.

