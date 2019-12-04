Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court decides on conformity of parliament's dissolution with Constitution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The request by Azerbaijani president on the compliance of the parliament’s dissolution with the Constitution has been considered at the meeting of the Plenum of

Following the meeting, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court decided that the decision to dissolve the parliament conforms with the country’s Constitution.

The meeting was chaired by Head of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev. The rapporteur at the meeting was judge Rafael Gvaladze, the secretary of the meeting was Farid Aliyev.

Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration Gunduz Karimov attended the session as a representative of the requesting party, while chairman of the Milli Majlis legal policy and state building committee Ali Huseynli, Milli Majlis Chief of Staff Safa Mirzayev and Associate Professor of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law of Baku State University, Ph.D. in Law Nasib Shukurov were representing the responding party.

Last week members of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, which enjoys parliamentary majority, initiated an appeal to the parliament on dissolving the legislative body, citing its inability to keep up with the pace of reforms underway in the country.

The date of the early parliamentary elections, first in the nation's history, should be announced by the president.

The next elections for the 125-seat parliament were scheduled for November 2020.

News.Az

