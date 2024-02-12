Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to convene for approval of CEC protocol on results of presidential election

A session of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan to approve the protocol of the Central Election Commission regarding the results of the February 7th early presidential election has been scheduled for February 13.

The meeting is due to kick off at 11.00 a.m. local time, News.Az reports citing the Constitutional Court.

During the final meeting dedicated to the results of the presidential election, the Central Election Commission announced that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emerged victorious in the election held on February 7, securing 92.12 percent of the votes (4,567,458).

It was highlighted that the election took place across 125 constituencies, with all necessary conditions provided for citizens to cast their votes.

The final results are as follows:

Leading candidate Aliyev Ilham Heydar oglu – 4,567,458 votes (92.12%);

Aliyev Fuad Aghasi oglu – 26,517 votes (0.54%);

Hasanguliyev Gudrat Muzaffar oglu – 85,411 votes (1.72%);

Musayev Elshad Nabi oglu – 32,885 votes (0.66%);

Mustafa Fazil Gazanfar oglu – 98,421 votes (1.99%);

Nurullayev Razi Gulamali oglu – 39,643 votes (0.80%);

Oruj Zahid Maharram oglu – 107,632 votes (2.17%).

The voter turnout in the snap presidential election was 76.43 percent.

