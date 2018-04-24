Azerbaijan’s Consul General addresses the Los Angeles Baha’i community

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of the Los Angeles Baha'i Community, Azerbaijan's Consul General Nasimi Aghayev addressed around 600 community members at the Los Angeles Baha'i Center on April 21, 2018.

In his remarks, Consul General Aghayev talked about the ancient traditions of multiculturalism and multi-faith tolerance in Azerbaijan, noting that these well-entrenched traditions have been flourishing in the country since ages, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Los Angeles said. He also stressed that people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds have been living together in peace, dignity and mutual respect, and continue to openly and freely practice their religions, customs and traditions in Azerbaijan. Aghayev also informed the audience about the history and present day of the Baha'i faith in Azerbaijan. He said that the Baha'i faith in Azerbaijan is as ancient as the faith itself dating back to the 19th century. Aghayev said that Tahirih, who is one of the most important figures in the Baha’i history and a pre-eminent champion of women’s emancipation and empowerment in the wider Middle East, was of Azerbaijani origin. He stressed that today the Baha’i faith is an officially registered faith community in Azerbaijan.

The Consul General noted that today Azerbaijan is internationally regarded as an island of multi-faith tolerance and harmony, where everyone is free to practice their religion, and where all religious communities feel safe and protected.

News.Az

News.Az