Azerbaijan’s consul general in Los Angeles meets LAPD chief

Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev met with Michel Moore, Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the consul himself has tweet

“Truly enjoyed meeting The Hon. Michel Moore, Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. With 10,000 police officers, LAPD is the 3rd largest police department in the US. LAPD is doing an amazing job in providing public safety & security in this megacity. Thank you!,” Aghayev wrote.

