Azerbaijan’s consul general meets governor of U.S. State of Idaho

During his visit to the State of Idaho, Consul General of Azerbaijan Nasimi Aghayev met with the Governor of Idaho Brad Little on March 5, 2020.

Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, Idaho House of Representatives Majority Leader Mike Moyle, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey, Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould and other officials joined the meeting.

At the meeting, prospects of Azerbaijan-Idaho cooperation in various fields were discussed. Informing the Governor about Azerbaijan’s steady development as a free and independent nation, Consul General Aghayev stressed the great potential for fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of areas such as agriculture, technology, transportation, manufacturing, education, science, culture, etc.

Highlighting also his country’s long-standing traditions of interfaith and interethnic harmony and multiculturalism, the Consul General spoke of the peaceful coexistence of various religions and ethnicities in Azerbaijan. He expressed his hope that in light of the recent increase in religious and ethnic intolerance and violence in different parts of the world, Azerbaijan’s successful and internationally appreciated model of coexistence would inspire many others to follow towards a better and more peaceful world.

During his visit, Consul General Aghayev also met with the Mayor of Idaho’s capital city of Boise, Lauren McLean, as well as many State Senators, House Representatives and other officials.

