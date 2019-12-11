Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles hosts charity event in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

A charity event dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev (May 10, 1923 - Dec. 12, 2003) was held in San Diego - California’s second

During the event, around 1000 homeless persons were provided hot meals, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

Initiated and sponsored by the Consulate General, the event was held at Father Joe’s Villages, which is one of the largest service providers to the homeless and disadvantaged men, women and children in the U.S.

At the meeting, held with the leadership of Father Joe’s Villages, the extraordinary life path of Heydar Aliyev and his outstanding role and tireless work in the preservation and strengthening of Azerbaijan’s independent and sovereign statehood were highlighted. It was noted that the timely return of Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993 shielded Azerbaijan from potential fragmentation. It was stressed that the policies set forth by the National Leader, have been continued by President Ilham Aliyev leading Azerbaijan through a tremendous transformation towards becoming the largest economy in the region and one of the most rapidly modernizing countries in the world.

Father Joe’s Villages thanked the Consulate General for helping the homeless through this important charity event and for the opportunity to learn more about National Leader Heydar Aliyev, his tremendous role in preserving Azerbaijan’s freedom and independence as well as about Azerbaijan’s long-standing traditions of interfaith harmony and tolerance.

As Southern California’s largest residential homeless services provider, Father Joe’s Villages has been empowering people to achieve self-sufficiency for over 65 years. What started as a small chapel serving San Diego’s impoverished has grown into a cutting-edge provider of innovative housing programs and services. Father Joe’s provides up to 3,000 meals to individuals every day—from infants and adolescents to adults and seniors. This includes over 200 children and over 200 military veterans. There are currently over 8,000 homeless residents in San Diego County.

