Azerbaijan’s contributions to NATO peacekeeping operations highlighted at Brussels meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, held a meeting with Radmila Shekerinska, NATO Deputy Secretary General, in Brussels.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to NATO-led peacekeeping, News.Az reports.

“The two sides had a productive discussion on Azerbaijan-NATO partnership within the framework of Partnership for Peace (PfP) Programme, Azerbaijan's contribution to the NATO-led peace support operations, as well as to the energy security of Europe,” the mission said in a statement.

According to the mission, the parties also discussed the role of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure in the transport map of the world, along with the current developments in the region.

“During the meeting, as the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-NATO Partnership, the cooperation in the year 2024 was expressed with high regard and thoughts on future perspectives of cooperation for the year 2025 were exchanged,” the statement said.

News.Az