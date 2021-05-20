Azerbaijan’s coronavirus recoveries pass 318,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has documented 437 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 893 patients have died, and 14 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informs.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 331,477, with 318,502 recoveries and 4,828 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 8,147.

Over the past day, 10,569 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,425,183.

