Azerbaijan’s coronavirus recoveries pass 325,000

Azerbaijan has registered 176 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 475 patients have recovered, and six others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 334,132, with 325,040 recoveries and 4,921 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 4,171.

Over the past day, 9,649 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,523,638.

News.Az