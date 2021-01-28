Azerbaijan’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 222,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 437 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan over the last day, bringing the total number to date to 222,154, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Azerbaijan saw 209 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, raising the total number of infections nationwide to 229,793.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 3,113, with 8 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 4,526.

A total of 7,060 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan over the past day, raising the overall count to over 2,387,134.

News.Az