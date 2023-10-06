Azerbaijan's credibility towards France as even potential mediator in Baku-Yerevan normalization is zero: Official

Azerbaijan's credibility towards France as even a potential mediator in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia today is zero, said Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments.

“As a result of the huge support for Armenia by the French current political leadership, no one in Azerbaijan is ready, even theoretically, to consider Paris a country capable of making at least some useful contribution to promoting the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan,” Amirbayov said in an interview with Radio France, News.Az reports.

He noted that France may harm.

The presidential representative emphasized that the latest evidence of Paris’ commitment to selflessly protect Armenian interests was the decision recently announced by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to bring military-technical cooperation with Yerevan to a new qualitative level, including the supplies of weapons and military equipment to its de facto ally.

“France’s such a reckless step not only negates its ambitions as a “peacemaker” but also brings the region to a new dangerous level of military confrontation, inciting Armenia to new deadly provocations and new aggression against Azerbaijan,” he added.

