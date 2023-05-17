Azerbaijan joins charity fair in Mexico (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mexico-based Association of Diplomatic Spouses (ACD) organized a charity diplomatic fair with the support of Miguel Hidalgo Municipality.

The diplomatic representation offices of more than 40 countries, including Azerbaijan, in Mexico showcase their national cultures, cuisines and music at the fair. National souvenirs, food, and sweets were presented at the table set intended for each country, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The stand of Azerbaijan’s Embassy exhibited products of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, various souvenirs reflecting Azerbaijani culture and traditions, small carpets, as well as booklets promoting Azerbaijan. Visitors to the fair also got acquainted with the delicious samples of Azerbaijani cuisine.

The Azerbaijani Embassy’s stand has attracted wide public interest.

News.Az