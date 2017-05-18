Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s currency reserves exceed international norms – central bank

As of March 31, 2017 the volume of foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan stood at $4,433,000,000, said the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s Mo

According to the document, the new exchange rate allows Central Bank’s reserves to stay at necessary level.
 
“Central Bank’s currency reserves exceeded international norms (to cover import of goods and services for three-month, ratio to money supply in national currency and etc.)”, the information said.

