Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases exceed 1,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 1,015 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 53,152, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

The headquarters said 483 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 42,516.

The country's death rises to 708, with 9 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 10,636.

Over the past day, 11,813 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,331,287.

News.Az