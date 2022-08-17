Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases exceed 700

+ ↺ − 16 px

710 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 503 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 806,472 with 793,268 recoveries and 9,777 deaths, while treatment of 3,427 others is underway.

A total of 7,106,376 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

