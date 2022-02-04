Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases hit 7,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 7,050 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 3,435 patients have recovered, and 26 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed number of infections in Azerbaijan has reached 683,476, with 637,429 recoveries and 8,823 deaths. Some 37,224 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 19,481 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 6,227,883.

News.Az