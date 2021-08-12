Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases near 2,700

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,674 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 576 patients have recovered, and 14 others have died over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 359,732, with 337,021 recoveries and 5,109 deaths. Some 17,602 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 16,575 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,164,163.

News.Az