Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases pass 200

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 215 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 41,519, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

The headquarters said 117 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 39,129.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 605, with two new fatalities.

Over the past day, 5,124 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,162,062.

News.Az