Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases top 3,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,169, reaching 87,163, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

As many as 1,404 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60,869. Twenty-six coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,079.

The number of active cases stands at 25,215.

Over the past day, 13,618 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,576,060.

News.Az