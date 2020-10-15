Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases top 500

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 530 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 43,280, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

The headquarters said 101 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 39,671.

The country's death rises to 619, with 3 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 2,990.

Over the past day, 8,054 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,201924.

News.Az