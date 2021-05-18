Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries more than new infections

Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries more than new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 432 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,024 patients have died, and 10 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informs.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 330,701, with 316,439 recoveries and 4,802 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 9,460.

Over the past day, 11,116 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,404,046.

News.Az