Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

Azerbaijan has registered 60 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 148 patients have recovered, and two others have died, the headquarters informed.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 335,339, while 329,339 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, with 4,961 deaths. Some 1,099 people are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 7,953 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,661,027.

