Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

Azerbaijan has registered 57 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 84 patients have recovered, and 2 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 335,625, with 329,794 recoveries and 4,965 deaths. Some 866 people are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 7,948 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,698,172.

