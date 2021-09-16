Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,783 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 3,680 patients have recovered, and 32 others have died, the headquarters said.

The number of the confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 467,173, with 423,705 recoveries and 6,227 deaths. Some 37,241 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 12,852 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,702,934.

News.Az