Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

Azerbaijan has registered 885 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 2,114 patients have recovered, and 22 others have died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in the country has reached 482,286, with 455,082 recoveries and 6,498 deaths. Some 20,706 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 6,525 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,839,863.

News.Az