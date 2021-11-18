Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,124 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,669 patients have recovered, and 27 have died in the country in the past 24 hours.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 568,089, with 530,774 recoveries and 7,551 deaths. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 29,764.

Over the past day, 12,963 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,405,244.

News.Az