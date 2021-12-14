Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

922 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, while 1,621 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 19 patients have died in the country over the past day, according to the operational headquarters.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 605,920 with 578,756 recoveries and 8,123 deaths, while treatment of 19,041 others is underway.

Over the past day, 11,085 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,694,341.

News.Az