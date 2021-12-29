Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 530 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 1,209 patients have recovered, and 8 have died in the country over the past day.

The nationwide case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 615,842, with 597,754 recoveries and 8,332 deaths. Some 9,756 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,591 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan bringing the total number of tests to 5,842,565.

News.Az