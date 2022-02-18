Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 3,817 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 7,541 patients have recovered, and 25 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 768,019, with 720,865 recoveries and 9,182 deaths. Some 37,972 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,451 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 6,459,513.

News.Az