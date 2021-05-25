Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 284 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 545 patients have recovered, and 10 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 332,894, with 321,677 recoveries and 4,877 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 6,340.

Over the past day, 9,825 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,468,615.

News.Az