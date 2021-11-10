Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,876 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,248 patients have recovered, and 22 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 552,322, with 513,648 recoveries and 7,342 deaths. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 31,332.

Over the past day, 8,615 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,309,867.

News.Az