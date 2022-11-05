Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber new infections

  • Health
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber new infections

27 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 53 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday. 

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day. 

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,496, with 813,254 recoveries and 9,955 deaths, while treatment of 287 others is underway.

A total of 7,331,317 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      