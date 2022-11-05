Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

27 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 53 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,496, with 813,254 recoveries and 9,955 deaths, while treatment of 287 others is underway.

A total of 7,331,317 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az