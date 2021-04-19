Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 995 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 1,136 patients have recovered, and 29 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 301,661, with 265,539 recoveries and 4,169 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 31,953.

Over the past day, 5,955 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,114,879.

News.Az