Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 1,400

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 1,465 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on Friday.

Some 805 virus infected people have recovered, and 17 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 62,338 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 47,270 of them have recovered, and 811 people have died. The number of active cases stands at 14,257.

Over the past day, 12,825 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,417,368.

News.Az