Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Azerbaijan has registered 1,307 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 2,383 patients have recovered, and 27 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases have reached 315,119, with 282,786 recoveries and 4,429 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 27,904.

Over the past day, 11,649 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,206,917.

News.Az