Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Azerbaijan has registered 2,406 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 2,867 patients have recovered, and 37 others have died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 445,278, with 386,549 recoveries and 5,879 deaths. Some 52,850 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 11,550 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 4,563,070.

