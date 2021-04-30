Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 2,162 patients have recovered and 27 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Up until now, 319,109 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 289,460 of them have recovered, and 4,517 people have died. Currently, 25,132 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,319 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,241,186 tests have been conducted so far.

