Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

Azerbaijan has detected 1,052 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Some 4,067 virus infected people have recovered, and 34 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 217 636 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 180 295 of them have recovered, and 2,609 people have died. Currently, 34 732 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10 904 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2 185 247.

News.Az

