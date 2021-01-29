Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded142 new COVID-19 cases, 399 patients have recovered and six patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 229,935, with 222,553 recoveries and 3,119 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 4,263.

Over the past day, 7,342 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,394,476.

News.Az