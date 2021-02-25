Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 126 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 142 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 233,770, with 228,299 recoveries and 3,209 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,262.

Over the past day, 5,438 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,576,454.

