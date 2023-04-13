Azerbaijan’s daily crude oil production amounted to 515,000 barrels last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

In March 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 632 thousand barrels, including 515 thousand barrels of crude oil and 117 thousand barrels of condensate, the country’s Energy Ministry told News.Az.

It should be noted that within OPEC+ cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33 thousand barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684 thousand barrels.

News.Az