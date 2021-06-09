Azerbaijan’s daily recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has documents 68 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 239 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 334,917, with 327,626 recoveries and 4,948 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,343.

Over the past day, 8,158 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,589,231.

News.Az