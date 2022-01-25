Azerbaijan’s defense minister arrives in Iran
A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday embarked on a visit to Iran, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The visit is taking place at the invitation of Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri
Minister Hasanov is scheduled to meet with some Iranian state officials and take part in events.