Azerbaijan's Defense Minister attends opening of Rocket and Artillery Troops military unit in frontline area

According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, construction work continues in the military units of the Azerbaijani Army, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

On June 19, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of the military unit of the Rocket and Artillery Troops deployed in the frontline zone. The Minister got acquainted with the headquarters, the depots for military equipment, the soldier barracks, the mess hall, the military parade ground and other military facilities on the territory of the military unit.

Once again recalling the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Minister emphasized the successes achieved as a result of the attention and care rendered to our Army.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov assigned relevant tasks to the command in connection with raising the level of combat readiness of the Rocket and Artillery Troops and the effective use of military equipment.

At the end, lunch was organized along with the military personnel.

