Azerbaijan's Defense Minister celebrates Last Tuesday before Novruz with military personnel

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry have celebrated “Yel Chershenbesi” with

Having met with the military personnel on the eve of the Novruz holiday, which is one of the ancient traditions of our national and spiritual heritage, the Minister of Defense took part in the festive celebration, talked to soldiers and officers surrounded the fire, the Ministry of Defense reports.

During the meeting, emphasizing that the combat readiness, social and living conditions, moral and psychological state and fighting spirit of the military personnel are at a high level, servicemen expressed their readiness to fulfill the order of the Supreme Commander in Chief to restore the territorial integrity of the country.

